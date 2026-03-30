The "Christopher COLUMBUS Story": Another Jewish Hoax?!

Germar Rudolf, Founder of Holocaust Encyclopedia, joins Stew Peters to discuss the recent findings that Christopher Columbus was actually a Jew, and the entire Columbus story was just another Jewish trick.





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The world needs to know the truth that fake history has concealed. WATCH Old World Order, and find out more at: https://stewpeters.com/owo/





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