The "Christopher COLUMBUS Story": Another Jewish Hoax?!

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Germar Rudolf, Founder of Holocaust Encyclopedia, joins Stew Peters to discuss the recent findings that Christopher Columbus was actually a Jew, and the entire Columbus story was just another Jewish trick.
Watch this new show NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
The world needs to know the truth that fake history has concealed. WATCH Old World Order, and find out more at: https://stewpeters.com/owo/
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