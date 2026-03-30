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The "Christopher COLUMBUS Story": Another Jewish Hoax?!
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Germar Rudolf, Founder of Holocaust Encyclopedia, joins Stew Peters to discuss the recent findings that Christopher Columbus was actually a Jew, and the entire Columbus story was just another Jewish trick.


Watch this new show NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


The world needs to know the truth that fake history has concealed. WATCH Old World Order, and find out more at: https://stewpeters.com/owo/


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newsisraeljewswarzionismholocaustslaverychristopher columbusgermar rudolfcolumbusholocaust encyclopediaspsfthe stew peters show stewpeters
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy