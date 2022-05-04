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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/05/22 Cataracts, Hearing Loss And Migraines
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30 views • April 05, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 0405/22 Cataracts, Hearing Loss And Migraines
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his theory that transgender and homosexuals are a birth defect. Contending that during gestation the mother was missing nutrients in her diet. Causing the hypthalmas to not form properly. This part of the brain is controls sexuality. Asserting all women of child bearing age should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients for at least six months prior to conception.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Andrea has a friend with several health challenges including cataracts, hearing loss, migraines, low blood pressure, dizziness and peripheral neuropathies.
Teresa has a sinus infection but doesn't want to use the antibiotics prescribed by her doctor.
David shares a story of traveling to North Carolina to visit family and was shocked by how much gluten and fried foods his relatives are eating
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his theory that transgender and homosexuals are a birth defect. Contending that during gestation the mother was missing nutrients in her diet. Causing the hypthalmas to not form properly. This part of the brain is controls sexuality. Asserting all women of child bearing age should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients for at least six months prior to conception.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Andrea has a friend with several health challenges including cataracts, hearing loss, migraines, low blood pressure, dizziness and peripheral neuropathies.
Teresa has a sinus infection but doesn't want to use the antibiotics prescribed by her doctor.
David shares a story of traveling to North Carolina to visit family and was shocked by how much gluten and fried foods his relatives are eating
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