Prof. Marc Henry – Thermodynamics of Life (Part 2 of 6): Life, Water & the Conscious Universe

In this second chapter of the six-part series “Thermodynamics of Life”, Professor Marc Henry, Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at the University of Strasbourg, continues his deep conversation with Dr. Klaus Schustereder about the true nature of life, water, and consciousness.

Building on Part 1, this episode moves from physics and thermodynamics into cosmology and philosophy. Professor Henry questions the idea that life on Earth is just a lucky accident. Instead, he proposes that life is a fundamental property of the universe—as natural as gravity, light, or time. Using thermodynamics, astrophysics, and chemistry, he shows how the same principles that govern the birth of stars also make consciousness possible in living beings.

Tracing the history of scientific thought—from Aristotle’s Earth-centered cosmos to Galileo’s heliocentric revolution and modern quantum physics—Henry explains how old belief systems still shape our thinking. We still tend to see humanity as separate from the cosmos, even though science tells us we are made of the same stardust and follow the same laws. True science, he argues, requires humility: we are not outside observers of nature, but expressions of it.

Key themes explored include:

Humanity’s shift from a geocentric viewpoint to seeing itself as part of a vast, living universe.

The role of probability in the “miracle” of existence when viewed on a cosmic scale.

Hydrogen as the original element of creation: every atom of our bodies ultimately comes from stellar processes.

Water as the universal matrix of life: about 97% of the molecules in the human body are water, whose unique electromagnetic properties make life possible.

Life as a universal tendency wherever hydrogen, oxygen, and suitable conditions allow water and complex structures to form.

Entropy and consciousness as parallel, expanding phenomena: as individual awareness grows, so does the universe’s capacity to know itself.

Water as a carrier of information, linking the physical world with cognition.

The bold idea that consciousness may precede matter, rather than being merely a chemical byproduct.

Henry offers a synthesis in which the laws of thermodynamics that power the stars also drive the emergence of life, mind, and meaning. When hydrogen gives rise to heavier elements, and these lead to water, biology, and eventually thought, the universe is not producing random noise—it is creating pathways for self-awareness.

From this perspective, we are not “chemical accidents,” but manifestations of a universe striving to perceive, evolve, and understand itself.



