Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The MSM invoked the 25th Amendment under PDJT ~ but where are the calls for the 25th now??
channel image
GalacticStorm
2203 Subscribers
Shop now
45 views
Published 19 hours ago

FLASHBACK:  The main stream media relentlessly pushed for the 25th Amendment to be invoked over 600 times while Trump was in office. 


Where are the calls for the 25th Amendment now that we have a president whose mental capacity has been questioned by his own DOJ?

Keywords
25th amendmentindictmentpresident donald j trumpmsm fake newsbiden regimecrooked joe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket