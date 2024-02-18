The MSM invoked the 25th Amendment under PDJT ~ but where are the calls for the 25th now??

FLASHBACK: The main stream media relentlessly pushed for the 25th Amendment to be invoked over 600 times while Trump was in office.
Where are the calls for the 25th Amendment now that we have a president whose mental capacity has been questioned by his own DOJ?
