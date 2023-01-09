NEVER MEET YOUR GIRLFRIENDS FRIENDS - REAL DATING ADVICE BY KEVIN J JOHNSTON PART 2

NEVER meet "her friends." There is NO POINT. You won't get laid more, you won't make more money and you certainly won't have a good time. Watch the video for more.
Buy his books now: www.KevinJJohnston.me
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.