NEVER MEET YOUR GIRLFRIENDS FRIENDS - REAL DATING ADVICE BY KEVIN J JOHNSTON PART 2
KevinJJohnston
Published Yesterday |
NEVER meet "her friends." There is NO POINT. You won't get laid more, you won't make more money and you certainly won't have a good time. Watch the video for more.

Buy his books now: www.KevinJJohnston.me

