The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 410 - Heroes And Villains

In this video I felt strongly led by God to return to the subject of MASKS. At first I didn’t understand why but slowly I began to see the importance of this subject. It has been a long time since I posted my original Video Message No.87 titled, “Roman "Mask" Mind Control - Useful Mask Info” posted in July 2020.
Wearing Masks is never a godly thing to do. Masks are all about SECRECY and TRANSFORMATION and SORCERY and that is what they were traditionally used for by shamans. The occult or secret PURPOSE for the use of Masks remain today so we had better understand this. Satanists rule the world and they impose their rituals on the masses using a false pretext like a World Medical Emergency to get people to comply.
Refusing to wear a mask separates a person from the crowd as DIFFERENT from the rest. People who serve Jesus Christ don’t wear MASKS for any International politically motivated reason. The Covid 19 HOAX was an Internationally GENERATED fake medical emergency.
