The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 410 - Heroes And Villains
Darkness Is Falling
53 followers
31 views • 22 hours ago

In this video I felt strongly led by God to return to the subject of MASKS. At first I didn’t understand why but slowly I began to see the importance of this subject. It has been a long time since I posted my original Video Message No.87 titled, “Roman "Mask" Mind Control - Useful Mask Info” posted in July 2020.

Wearing Masks is never a godly thing to do. Masks are all about SECRECY and TRANSFORMATION and SORCERY and that is what they were traditionally used for by shamans. The occult or secret PURPOSE for the use of Masks remain today so we had better understand this. Satanists rule the world and they impose their rituals on the masses using a false pretext like a World Medical Emergency to get people to comply.

Refusing to wear a mask separates a person from the crowd as DIFFERENT from the rest. People who serve Jesus Christ don’t wear MASKS for any International politically motivated reason. The Covid 19 HOAX was an Internationally GENERATED fake medical emergency.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 422 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
