It’s Started: Medical Doctor is Refusing Vaccinated Patients

Principia Scientific - Published on May 6, 2021



Medical doctor refuses to accept patients at his practice who have had the mRNA gene-altering COVID19 ‘vaccine’. Dr Baker’s video announcement is a warning to all young women who wish to protect their fertility and avoid the risk of being sterilized by Big Pharma’s Malthusian gene therapy.



As this concerned doctor correctly indicates, these COVID shots are gene therapy; they are experimental and in way are they officially approved vaccines because the official trials will not be concluded until 2023. Anyone taking the jab is, in effect, a guinea pig in the largest medical experiment yet conducted.



Dr Baker’s blunt refusal to take the same risk of ‘sterilizing’ his patients by permitting the ‘contaminated’ and vaxxed who, he says, “are a spike-protein factory” and are a danger when they come into contact with the unvaxxed and healthy is testament to the impact the threat of ‘shedding’ is having on many concerned citizens.



“I’m asking vaccinated patients to self-quarantine for 30 days before coming in,” says Dr Baker. “Why 30 days? I have no clue. Nobody knows. I’m just trying to be nice. I don’t know if they are shedding these proteins for 30 days or for the rest of their life. In an ideal situation, all of these vaccinated patients will never again come into my office.”



Watch the doctor’s impassioned plea and make up your own mind.