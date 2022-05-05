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5/3/2022 Mile Guo: I kept my promise made in the Qingfeng Detention center of taking down the CCP, and was not distracted by fame, wealth, or celebrities. Neither did I choose an easier life of emigrating to Europe or the US or engaging myself in the entertainment industry of Hong Kong