Roof at Senate Palace Strike on Kremlin - Ukraine 2 UAV's Attack early this Morning

An unidentified drone was found in Kolomna near Moscow.
Emergency services went to the crash site of the UAV in the forest. Fragments of a wing, an engine and a small funnel were found at the site.
16 minutes passed between the strikes of two UAVs on the Kremlin, TVC reports.
The first drone was spotted over the Kremlin at 2:27 am Moscow time. It exploded over the Senate Palace, after which a fire broke out on its roof. The impact of the second drone was recorded at 2:43 am. Its fragments fell on the territory of the Kremlin.
