Peer Reviewed Study Covid-19 Vaccines Caused 14x More Deaths Than Lives Saved
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

82C Army


Feb 4, 2024


Please read this study, it is well worth it: https://www.cureus.com/articles/203052-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-lessons-learned-from-the-registrational-trials-and-global-vaccination-campaign#

This study is a damning indictment of the entire vaccine campaign and documents all of the failings. The conclusion is, possibly the biggest medical mistake in human history, and people need to be held to account.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4bfybq-peer-reviewed-study-covid-19-vaccines-caused-14x-more-deaths-than-lives-sav.html


vaccinestudydeathsjabshotinoculationinjectioncovid-19covidpeer reviewed82c armymedical mistake

