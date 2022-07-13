© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SIDNEY POWELL testified before the J6 Sham unselect committee...
"President Trump was very interested in CISA’s findings and the terms of Executive Order 13848."
Sidney Powell drinking a Diet Dr. Pepper during the her J6 deposition has the loony lefties on Twitter going insane!
They sure do trigger easy! 🤣🤪😵💫🥴