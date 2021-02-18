Conspiracy Music Guru - No Photographs of Earth - Музикалният гуру на Заговора - Няма фотографии на Земята (Bulg. subs)

Oct 23, 2017We have heard the saying "Art will save the world" and we all know that the most influential art is music. The author, however, was stunned by the talent of a young musician whose pseudonym was Conspiracy Music Guru. His name is Alex and he is English. He plays guitar, violin, piano and sings all vocal parts, very authentically imitating the Southern American accent. He uses a drum machine and samples in his compositions, but he plays the other instruments alone. The lyrics of his songs are memorable, fresh and bring a lot of joy - the direct path to the Hearts of those who now discover the Truth about the Flat Earth. Surprisingly, as he shared in his interview with GLOBEBUSTERS, he himself directed and shot these videos with almost zero budget, using only iPhone 6, a free version of iMovie, a green screen and a green bench to lie on. The unprejudiced man, watching these videos made almost with no money, should think carefully about the millions of dollars taken by the Masonic production companies to make a video of a "star" and, above all, soberly consider what videos NASA makes with its budget of $ 61 MILLION FOR A DAY or $ 22.5 BILLION FOR 2020!Чували сме максимата „Изкуството ще спаси Света“ и всички знаем, че най-въздействащото изкуство е музиката. Авторът, обаче, беше смаян от таланта на един млад изпълнител, чийто псевдоним е Conspiracy Music Guru – Музикалният гуру на Заговора. Името му е Алекс и е Англичанин. Свири на китари, цигулка, клавир и изпълнява всички вокали, като много автентично имитира Американски акцент от Южните щати. В композициите си използва дръм-машина и семпли, но на останалите инструменти свири сам. Текстовете на песните му са запомнящи се, свежи и носят много радост – прекият път към Сърцата на тези, които сега откриват Истината за Плоската Земя. Поразително е, че, както споделя в интервюто си за GLOBEBUSTERS, той сам е режисирал и заснел тези клипове с почти нулев бюджет, използвайки само Айфон 6, безплатна версия на програмата iMovie, зелен екран и зелена пейка, на която да лежи. Непредубеденият Човек, гледайки тези клипове направени почти без пари, трябва добре да се замисли за милионите долари вземани от Масонските продуцентски компании за направата на клип на някоя „звезда“ и най-вече трезво да осмисли какви клипове прави НАСА с бюджета си от 61 МИЛИОНА ДОЛАРА ДНЕВНО или 22,5 МИЛИАРДА ДОЛАРА ЗА 2020 година!