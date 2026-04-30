LEVITY: The Opposite of Gravity (Erased from Science)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The world could do with a bit more Levity right now, in more ways than one. The following is a collaboration with Mechanical Engineer, Cognitive Artist and Historian of Science, Rod Smith...
Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay
All My Other Links: https://linktr.ee/eric.dubay
#gravity #science #truth