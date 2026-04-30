LEVITY: The Opposite of Gravity (Erased from Science)

The world could do with a bit more Levity right now, in more ways than one. The following is a collaboration with Mechanical Engineer, Cognitive Artist and Historian of Science, Rod Smith...





Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

All My Other Links: https://linktr.ee/eric.dubay





#gravity #science #truth