How to Get the Baptism of the Holy Spirit 11/14/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares with us how to receive the Baptism of the Holy Spirit. He also answers a lot of questions you might be asking about the Baptism of the Holy Spirit. Our topics include: Spiritual Gifts, the difference between water Baptism and the Baptism of the Holy Spirit, does anything hinder the Baptism of the Holy Spirit & much more!

00:00 – Intro

05:15 – Do I have the Baptism of the Holy Spirit

06:51 – Questions

14:22 – How do I get the Baptism of the Holy Spirit

17:01 – Things that Hinder the Baptism of the Holy Spirit

