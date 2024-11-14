How to Get the Baptism of the Holy Spirit 11/14/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares with us how to receive the Baptism of the Holy Spirit. He also answers a lot of questions you might be asking about the Baptism of the Holy Spirit. Our topics include: Spiritual Gifts, the difference between water Baptism and the Baptism of the Holy Spirit, does anything hinder the Baptism of the Holy Spirit & much more!
00:00 – Intro
05:15 – Do I have the Baptism of the Holy Spirit
06:51 – Questions
14:22 – How do I get the Baptism of the Holy Spirit
17:01 – Things that Hinder the Baptism of the Holy Spirit
