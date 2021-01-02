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7/27/18 PART 2: Q+TRUMP: Servering Up A 2nd Special Council #HOUSEOFMIRRORS
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11 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/27/18 While Q reports on the forming of a "defacto" 2nd Special Council by Huber, who is assembling Grand Juries in Utah, #TRUST Sessions (reports are circulating that AG Sessions has been tasked by President Trump to broaden the scope of the UCMJ in preparation for the upcoming military tribunals).
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Please get educated on civics and the Common Law! Q Team tells us power is coming back to We, the People, and WE need to be prepared to run our 50 United Republics with Constitutional Law, which is Common Law, the Law of the Land. The Republic NEEDS YOU!
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https://www.centerforselfgovernance.org
Thanks so much for supporting this channel, Freedom Lovers! There has never been a more important time to get involved and be part of the Patriot team, the Freedom team, the future of America and a world of peace and prosperity depends on us!
7/27/18 While Q reports on the forming of a "defacto" 2nd Special Council by Huber, who is assembling Grand Juries in Utah, #TRUST Sessions (reports are circulating that AG Sessions has been tasked by President Trump to broaden the scope of the UCMJ in preparation for the upcoming military tribunals).
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Please get educated on civics and the Common Law! Q Team tells us power is coming back to We, the People, and WE need to be prepared to run our 50 United Republics with Constitutional Law, which is Common Law, the Law of the Land. The Republic NEEDS YOU!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org
https://www.centerforselfgovernance.org
Thanks so much for supporting this channel, Freedom Lovers! There has never been a more important time to get involved and be part of the Patriot team, the Freedom team, the future of America and a world of peace and prosperity depends on us!
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