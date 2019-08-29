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(MIAC #215) How Fast the Global Harvest Will Drop Out in the Grand Solar Minimum
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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17 views • August 29, 2019
(AUDIO PODCAST) MIAC #215 How Fast the Global Harvest Will Drop Out in the Grand Solar Minimum http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-215-...

David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.

Climate Revolution is a ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.

NEW ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution now available https://payhip.com/b/3sVi

•Oats is the canary in the coal mine
•December 2019 Corn Pricing $7.50 from $4.30 in July 2019
•The scariest crop losses of the last 400 years begins 2024
•Valentina Zharkova calls on governments to stockpile food these years to prepare for the global famine in 2028
•Noticing which foods are becoming more scarce and more expensive in the supermarket you shop at
•Will stores begin removing shelves and shortening aisles to mask the food unavailability?
•Swine flu in China still spreading
•First half of 2019 wettest in 110 years
•Moisture patterns beginning to shift globally as GSM intensifies
•Climate Central begins to explain that cosmic rays create more rain on Earth

#grandsolarminimum #food #globaleconomy #climaterevolution #harvests


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