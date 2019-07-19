NO OPT-OUT ALLOWED: The California Sex Ed Indoctrination

This is a video that exposes what is happening in public schools. It contains under cover videos of Cardea Services and the ACLU training school districts how to cut parents out of their children's lives.

Hosted by radio show personality Don Dix, and Pastor Tim Thompson of 412 Church in Murrieta. They tell the story of the local battle to keep radical LGBTQ curriculums from being mandatory learning for children as young as 4 years old ---and the massive backlash they received.

Undercover footage of an actual meeting in California tells EXACTLY what the ACLU and radical LGBTQ groups intend to teach your children, and have already passed into law.

This film will outrage you if you believe that parents should have the right to opt their children out of controversial classes taught in publicly funded schools.