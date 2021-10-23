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America First? - Radio-Quebec
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10 views • October 23, 2021
22 octobre 2021 : https://rumble.com/vo3e1l-america-first.html
Rumble : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Résumé de mes réflexions sur la mort de Colin Powell et les ramifications internationales du mensonge sur l'Irak de Georges Bush jusqu'à Donald Trump, en passant par la France. Les patriotes sont-ils en train d'assainir le marais ?
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Rumble : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Résumé de mes réflexions sur la mort de Colin Powell et les ramifications internationales du mensonge sur l'Irak de Georges Bush jusqu'à Donald Trump, en passant par la France. Les patriotes sont-ils en train d'assainir le marais ?
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
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