⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation 1400 (9 March 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (9 March 2023)

Part I

💥In response to the terrorist acts in the Bryansk region organised by the Kiev regime on 2 March this year, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive retaliatory strike.





💥High-precision, long-range air-, sea- and land-based weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system, hit key elements of Ukraine's military infrastructure, defence and industrial complex enterprises, as well as energy facilities that support them.





💥The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been neutralised. The strike destroyed unmanned drone strike sites, disrupted the movement of reserves and railway transport of foreign weapons, and impeded military repair and ammunition production facilities.





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, air strikes and artillery fire of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces hit enemy units in the settlements of Gryanikovka, Pershetravnevoye, Olshana (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, two combat vehicles, five armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles have been eliminated in this direction during the day.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, active actions by units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces and artillery fire inflicted damage on the manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the settlements of Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to 115 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.





◽️In Donetsk direction, the 'Yug' Group of Forces and artillery fire have destroyed over 135 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, four motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, a Msta-B howitzer, and one D-1 howitzer close to Kransnoye, Semenovka, and Pervomayskoye during the day.





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces engaged the AFU units close to Ugledar and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The total losses of the enemy in these directions during the day amounted to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and a D-20 howitzer.





◽️In Kherson direction, four armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in complex fire attack.

Part II

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 78 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 102 areas during the day.





💥An ammunition depot of the 110th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Vozdvizhenka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥A US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station was destroyed near Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥A MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force has been shot down by Russian Air Force fighter aircraft close to the village of Volnyansk (Zaporozhye region) in an aerial battle.





💥A Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter has been shot down near the settlement of Novogrodovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️Air defence forces intercepted six HIMARS multiple-launch rocket launchers and also destroyed five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles close to Nikolskoye, Blagodatnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Chervony Mayak (Kherson region).





📊In total, 399 airplanes and 218 helicopters, 3,366 unmanned aerial vehicles, 410 air defence missile systems, 8,241 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,055 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,308 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,816 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.