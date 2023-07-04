Create New Account
WAKE UP !!!! It's All About The Implementation Of Communism Passionate Words From A Woman That Lived Under Communism…..“You Can’t Comply Your Way Out Of Tyranny”
Puretrauma357
Published 21 hours ago

WAKE UP !!!! It's All About The Implementation Of Communism


Passionate Words From A Woman That Lived Under Communism…..“You Can’t Comply Your Way Out Of Tyranny”


It's Time We Reclaim Our Countries,Our Freedom And Our Children


Well Worth A Read From The American Conservative In 2020 "Remember The Red Guards Before You Cheer The Woke Mobs"


The Writing Was On The Wall, But Very Few Noticed.


https://www.theamericanconservative.com/remember-the-red-guards-before-you-cheer-the-woke-mobs/



