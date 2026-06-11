CHP Talks: Tanya Gaw (Action4Canada)—Helping Pastors Deal With C-9

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June 11, 2026: My guest this week is Tanya Gaw, founder of Action4Canada. Tanya tells us about a webinar she’ll be hosting for pastors and church leaders next week—Thursday June 18—to help them prepare themselves and their flocks for the potential challenges they may face under Bill C-9.
Pastors, please consider attending. Please spread the word to any pastors you know about this important webinar. You must pre-register. All the info and the registration link can be found here:
https://action4canada.com/pastors-meeting-know-your-rights-june-18-2026/
Viewers and listeners can learn more about Action4Canada and get involved at: https://action4canada.com
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