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CHP Talks: Tanya Gaw (Action4Canada)—Helping Pastors Deal With C-9
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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June 11, 2026: My guest this week is Tanya Gaw, founder of Action4Canada. Tanya tells us about a webinar she’ll be hosting for pastors and church leaders next week—Thursday June 18—to help them prepare themselves and their flocks for the potential challenges they may face under Bill C-9.

Pastors, please consider attending. Please spread the word to any pastors you know about this important webinar. You must pre-register. All the info and the registration link can be found here:

https://action4canada.com/pastors-meeting-know-your-rights-june-18-2026/

Viewers and listeners can learn more about Action4Canada and get involved at: https://action4canada.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

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