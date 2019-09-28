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Tulsi Gabbard Trump Sends USA Troops To Protect Saudi Arabia Oil
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332 views • September 28, 2019
Tulsi Gabbard Yesterday Trump Announced Deployment Of More Troops To Protect Saudi Arabia Oil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLADiEqkPuA
Published on Sep 21, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Just like Ron Paul, anyone who runs for President that speaks the truth will be
NOT given attention by the Corporate Media, Trump was the opposite witch tells
you everything you need to know about who Trump works for.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLADiEqkPuA
Published on Sep 21, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Just like Ron Paul, anyone who runs for President that speaks the truth will be
NOT given attention by the Corporate Media, Trump was the opposite witch tells
you everything you need to know about who Trump works for.
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