◽️ Footage from the room of the boy Fedor , who was wounded yesterday in the Bryansk region during a terrorist attack.

◽️ German MP deems Nord Stream blast 'terrorist attack,' calls for probe.

◽️ China Never Accepts Coercion from US over Ukraine Crisis.

◽️ NBC shocked by the people of Crimea.

⚡️SITREP

⚡️ "Essentially today, Bakhmut fell"

⚡️ Ukraine retreats from Artemovsk (Bakhmut)

◽️ Bakhmut area residents evacuated to Russian-controlled Donetsk region by Russian forces.

◽️ General of the Army Sergei Shoigu inspected the frontline command post of one of the formations of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces in South Donetsk (Some parts have no sound)

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the active operations, conducted by the units of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, supported artillery, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU manpower and hardware near Kurilovka, Pershotravnyovoye, Masutovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were over 100 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 1 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Akatsia self-propelled howitzer and 1 Grad MLRS vehicle.

◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units near Torskoye, Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were over 200 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 8 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks and 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the active operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks by air strikes, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have resulted in the neutralization of over 210 AFU servicemen.

💥In addition, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, 2 Grad MLRS combat vehicles, 2 D-30 howitzers and 1 D-20 howitzer have been destroyed.

💥1 mobile communications center of the AFU 110th Mechanized Brigade has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the active operations by Ground-Assault and Army aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU manpower and hardware near Vodyanoye, Privolnoye and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy loses were over 70 Ukrainian servicemen.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 92 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 212 areas.

- Russian Defense Ministry