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Signed, Sealed, Delivered! What Biden Just Secretly Did With Xi Ends U.S. Dominance Forever!
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7715 views • November 16, 2021
Is the Biden Administration taking a cue from the World Economic Forums playbook that details that the US can no longer be dominant? After Biden's virtual summit with the communist dictator Xi Jinping, it sure seems that way. All that and more in this report…
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