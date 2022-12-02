Mind Invaders Chapter 3 - Exit “the Nine”

New Chapter Every Day!





Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------





Prayer was a major part of Dr. Harold Elliott’s life—a fact that drew varied reactions from his colleagues, from shrugged shoulders to veiled hostility. This was not due to his critics’ lack of interest in alternative methods of healing. The hospital, in fact, sponsored seminars in everything from yoga to shamanistic visualization and was considered to be on the cutting edge of holistic medicine. The problem with Elliott was his polite but uncompromising insistence that the God revealed in the Bible was the only true God and that He alone could intervene miraculously, and then only as He graciously chose—there were no techniques that could guarantee miracles.