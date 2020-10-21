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VIDEO: Antifa Members Conduct Occult Ritual in Boston Streets, Eat Bloody Heart Symbolic of Trump
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100 views • October 21, 2020
Oct 21, 2020
by Frankie Stockes | National File
October 20th 2020, 12:40 pm
AntiFa radicals conducted what can only be described as an occult-style ritual on the streets of Boston, Massachusetts this weekend as members of the group burned American flags and ate a bloody heart symbolic of President Trump while countering a protest against left-wing political violence also held in the city.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-antifa-members-conduct-occult-ritual-in-boston-streets-eat-bloody-heart-symbolic-of-trump/
by Frankie Stockes | National File
October 20th 2020, 12:40 pm
AntiFa radicals conducted what can only be described as an occult-style ritual on the streets of Boston, Massachusetts this weekend as members of the group burned American flags and ate a bloody heart symbolic of President Trump while countering a protest against left-wing political violence also held in the city.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-antifa-members-conduct-occult-ritual-in-boston-streets-eat-bloody-heart-symbolic-of-trump/
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