JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. FLAT EARTH DAVE & MATT LONG
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Jesus. Guns. and Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. FLAT EARTH DAVE & MATT LONG


May 20, 2023


Dr. Kandiss Taylor has an incredible sit-down with Flat Earth Dave, who works on many projects and is the owner of flatearthdave.com, and Matt Long, who co-hosts Dave's podcast. If you haven't at least heard what they have to say, you're missing out!


You can find more info about Flat Earth Dave over at:

http://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/

www.flatearthdave.com

https://qrco.de/bbizVA


Buy Matt Long's book here: https://www.amazon.com/House-that-Jesus-Built-Biblical/dp/B08VXLSTZY


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2oz50e-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-flat-earth-dave-and-matt-.html


Keywords
gunsjesusbabiesflat earthmatt longflat earth davedr kandiss taylor

