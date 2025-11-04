BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
London is out of silver - interview with Kirk Elliot
Marjory Wildcraft
https://kepm.com/grow


In this jammed packed interview Kirk goes into details of how London is the center of the worlds silver trading - and the dire situation London is in now.


Lease rates at 100%? Never seen before… London is toast. Defaults, bankruptcies..


The shift from London to Shanghai is underway.


The silver and gold refineries that are saying “uh, you have to wait for a few weeks or months to get anything”.


Where will the big industrial users of silver get their supply? Including the US Military who is the worlds largest consumer of silver. How they are already starting to bypass the exchanges, because the exchanges don’t have it.


We discuss why the dollar is supposedly still “strong” and why that measurement is a complete mirage.


How to avoid being subject to the “mark of the beast” system - which is being built as we speak.


Kirk’s predictions on the price of silver by next month, next quarter, and beyond.


It’s getting fun my friends!


Please get some silver or gold. A local coin shop, a pawn shop, perhaps the thrift shop or flea market with something made of sterling silver. And of course you can work with Kirks group.


https://kepm.com/grow

