'We've Been So Busy' Australian Funeral Director Reports That Business Is Up By 50%

'We've Been So Busy': Australian Funeral Director Reports That Business Is up by FIFTY PERCENT
"I'm seeing lots of people dying that are born in the 60s and beyond. So it's not just the elderly."
"That person is normally a super fit person. And I've had a few instances happen in the last six months, where it has been quite startling that they would actually pass away."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.