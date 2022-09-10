'We've Been So Busy' Australian Funeral Director Reports That Business Is Up By 50%

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'We've Been So Busy': Australian Funeral Director Reports That Business Is up by FIFTY PERCENT
"I'm seeing lots of people dying that are born in the 60s and beyond. So it's not just the elderly."
"That person is normally a super fit person. And I've had a few instances happen in the last six months, where it has been quite startling that they would actually pass away."