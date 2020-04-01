The Coronavirus Plandemic is 100% Media Driven Bullshit

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No Visitors Allowed with $1300 Fine for Those Who Leave Home to Socialise:
https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/nati...
Vorona Cirus EMPTY Hospital Check ups EXPOSE the LIE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdF_L...
Sex and CoronavirusDisease 2019:
https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downl...
David Icke Absolutely Nails it in this Clip. Please watch and share:
Fiddling The Figures - The Magic Trick - David Icke 'Virus' Update:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzhZF...
March 19th, 2020 - COVID-19 No Longer Considered a High Consequence Infectious Diseases (HCID):
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-cons...
BREAKING: EXPERTS DRASTICALLY ALTER COURSE ON CORONAVIRUS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yvhm...
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!