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#VLOG 06 11 2020 Changes and Perception/Αλλαγές και Αντίληψη @Katerina Kostaki Official
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
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6 views • November 12, 2020
#KATERINAKOSTAKIVLOGGING #KATERINAKOSTAKI #ACADEMYOFINNERLIGHT
☀Μερικά μηνύματα και ενα ακόμη #Vlog με απλά ερωτήματα και απαντήσεις μιας μετατρεπόμενης καθημερινότητας.☀
☀A few messages and another #Vlog with simple questions and answers of an altered everyday life.☀

☀☀Πως αντιλαμβανόμαστε τον περιορισμό, τις ξαφνικές αλλαγές, τις αντιπαραθέσεις αλλά και τον σεβασμό και την αλληλοκατανόηση?☀☀
☀☀How do we perceive limitation, sudden changes, controversies as well as respect and mutual understanding?☀☀

☀☀Πως μπορούμε να κερδίσουμε τον σεβασμό, αρμονία, ειρήνη και την αγάπη?☀☀
☀☀How can we earn respect, harmony, peace and love?☀☀

☀☀☀Ένα μεγάλο ευχαριστώ για τους φίλους και φίλες που βοηθούν το κανάλι να γίνεται καλύτερο.☀☀☀
☀☀☀A great thank you to all friends who help this Channel become a better one ☀☀☀


ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT

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❤ ΕΓΓΡΑΦΕΙΤΕ ΣΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΛΙ ΜΑΣ
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❤JOIN OUR PRIVATE SPIRITUAL AND METAPHYSICAL FACEBOOK GROUP/ΓΙΝΕΤΕ ΜΕΛΗ ΤΗΣ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΤΑΦΥΣΙΚΗΣ ΙΔΙΩΤΙΚΗΣ ΟΜΑΔΑΣ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΟ FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/groups/academyofinnerlight
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cosmosglobal awakeningbookscosmic disclosurespiritual healingkaterina kostakithe angels planetacademy of inner light networkcosmic poetry
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