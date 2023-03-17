2023.03.16 Biden Economy God Chickens Gun Rights Florida [VIDS & LINKS]

The Biden Economy Is Falling Apart, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
■
https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2023/03/13/the-biden-economy-is-falling-apart-everything-everywhere-all-at-once-n1677787
➖
'I thank God for answering our prayers': High school football coach, fired 7 years ago for praying after games, finally gets his old job back
■
https://www.theblaze.com/news/i-thank-god-for-answering-our-prayers-high-school-football-coach-fired-7-years-ago-for-praying-after-games-finally-gets-his-old-job-back
➖
Why Are the Chickens So Sick? - By Joel Salatin
■
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/why-are-the-chickens-so-sick
➖
Oh No: Listen to What Jim Cramer Has to Say About Inflation
■
https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2023/03/15/oh-no-listen-to-what-jim-cramer-has-to-say-about-inflation-n716935
➖
Gun rights groups in Florida still pushing for open carry
■
https://bearingarms.com/tomknighton/2023/03/14/florida-open-carry-n68387
➖
Judicial Watch Sues Federal Trade Commission for Information on Controversial Targeting of Twitter Owner Elon Musk
■
https://www.judicialwatch.org/jw-sues-ftc-for-communications/
➖
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit
➖
🧿 RELAY BY 🧿
■ http://truthparadigm.news
■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
➖
💎TREASURE💎
■ https://tinyurl.com/IvermectinResources
■ https://cspoa.org
■ https://www.j6truth.org/
■ https://thepatriotlight.com/
■ https://www.devolution.link
■ https://covid19criticalcare.com
■ https://reawakeningseries.com
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.net
➖
#Economy #Chickens #Inflation #KashPatel #GunRights #Florida #JudicialWatch #FTC #CBDC #Musk #Twitter #GreatReset #WEF #Biden #Pandemic #Covid #Vaccines #AI #NWO #Cabal #Shortages #Prayer #God #ESG #Religion #Rationing #FiteenMinuteCities #WHO #Covfefe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.