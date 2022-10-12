Pfizer Shock Admission: Covid Shot Never Tested For Stopping Transmission

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published October 12, 2022







Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

A Dutch Member of the European Parliament appeared to score a bombshell admission when he asked a representative of Pfizer whether their Covid "vaccine" was ever tested to see if it stopped transmission - the whole rationale behind vax mandates and passports. Pfizer representative said, "no." Also today, the Moderna shot actually has a NEGATIVE effectiveness after a few months. And...why won't Sweden share the results of its Nordstream sabotage investigation with Russia? Hiding something?

Don't miss the last Ron Paul Institute Conference of the year: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shut-up-cancel-culture-and-the-war-on-speech-tickets-421629353747



