Pfizer Shock Admission: Covid Shot Never Tested For Stopping Transmission
Published a month ago |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published October 12, 2022 



A Dutch Member of the European Parliament appeared to score a bombshell admission when he asked a representative of Pfizer whether their Covid "vaccine" was ever tested to see if it stopped transmission - the whole rationale behind vax mandates and passports. Pfizer representative said, "no." Also today, the Moderna shot actually has a NEGATIVE effectiveness after a few months. And...why won't Sweden share the results of its Nordstream sabotage investigation with Russia? Hiding something?

Don't miss the last Ron Paul Institute Conference of the year: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shut-up-cancel-culture-and-the-war-on-speech-tickets-421629353747


