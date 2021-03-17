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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0138 - Jonathan Foster - 01-04-11 - Jonathan Foster Press Conference
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31 views • March 17, 2021
Jonathan Foster's uncle and grandmother address the media prior to his funeral.
Nelson abducted Jonathan on Christmas Eve, 2010, and burned him to death with a blowtorch. Jonathan’s badly burned body was found four days later, wrapped in carpet in a drainage ditch.
Nelson abducted Jonathan on Christmas Eve, 2010, and burned him to death with a blowtorch. Jonathan’s badly burned body was found four days later, wrapped in carpet in a drainage ditch.
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