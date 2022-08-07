Does YOUR Faith Measure Up to Jesus?

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Do you think you're following Jesus the way He expects you to? Before you answer, take the next 8 minutes to measure yourself against the teachings of Jesus. Your faith in Jesus CAN be measured. The whole world will be judged by them. Sadly, many professing "Christians" will be in for a nasty surprise when they see how they measure up against what Jesus taught.