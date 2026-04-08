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Self-directed Income
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This video gets in to the nitty gritty of how an hour-based labour system could work. It’s just my personal suggestion, submitted as a starting point for a serious community discussion. An hour-based system could be started locally as an add-on to the mainstream economy. Pricing in hours would save dollars for necessary external inputs. Currently unrewarded, but socially valuable contributions, could create new hour-based income for local trades. When productivity itself creates new money, there is no end to what we can do together.

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personal sovereigntylocal currencycommunity developmentdebt-free economyhour-based money
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy