Self-directed Income

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This video gets in to the nitty gritty of how an hour-based labour system could work. It’s just my personal suggestion, submitted as a starting point for a serious community discussion. An hour-based system could be started locally as an add-on to the mainstream economy. Pricing in hours would save dollars for necessary external inputs. Currently unrewarded, but socially valuable contributions, could create new hour-based income for local trades. When productivity itself creates new money, there is no end to what we can do together.