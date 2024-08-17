DTR Ep 101: MK Ultra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many have asked, “What is MK Ultra?” This episode delves into the mysterious program once conducted by the US government to achieve the ultimate in mind control. This is a tale of one Cathy O’Brien who claims to have been tortured while being held against her will. We also cover the many facets of how MK Ultra led to future technologies that we deal with today that manipulate our minds and feed into Manchurian candidates that do the bidding of those who seek to rule the world through brute force murder. Welcome to Season 2. We hope you enjoy.