Vaxxed Pilot Goes Into Cardiac Arrest in Cockpit: Freedom Flyers EXPOSE MASSIVE Airline Cover-up

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This plane had 200 souls aboard, and we can only thank the Lord that this tragedy didn’t occur in the air!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com to find out what this means for future air-bound traveling!
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