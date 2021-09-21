Mike Pompeo: The US Must Stand With Hong Kong People, Everyday, Always

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Mike Pompeo: The US must continue to stand strongly with the people of Hong Kong, just as we do with the people of Taiwan. Pompeo talked about Anthony Blinken’s tweets on the Chinese Communist Party and Hong Kong, with Maria Bartiromo, Sunday 19th Sept. 2021.