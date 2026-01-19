BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Hunter Metts - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2160
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
19 views • 1 day ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the indie folk artist, Hunter Metts, while on the “A Crater Wide Tour” with Emma Andersen. Hunter Metts is currently supporting his newest EP, A Crater Wide.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - October 30, 2025

Location - Schubas in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH HUNTER METTS:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/hunterjmetts

Instagram - https://instagram.com/hunterjmetts

Twitter - https://twitter.com/hunterjmetts


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

00:54 Driver's Area

03:23 Middle of the Van

05:57 Back of the Van


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busbus invadershunter mettshunter metts digital tour bushunter metts bus invadershunter metts tour bushunter metts interviewhunter metts bandhunter metts musichunter metts american idolhunter metts position musicposition musicinterscope recordshunter metts indie folkhunter metts folkhunter metts singerhunter metts musicianhunter metts singer-songwriterhunter metts folk pophunter metts americanahunter metts folk country
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

00:54Driver's Area

03:23Middle of the Van

05:57Back of the Van

