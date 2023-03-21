Create New Account
Interview with George Howard of CosmicSummit2023 on comet impact theory and Earth's mysteries (sorry for sketchy audio)
Published a day ago

NOTE: We are aware of the audio issues. This was recorded before the new Brighteon studio had all the audio glitches worked out. We plan to invite George Howard back for a second interview with better audio. Be sure to register to attend CosmicSummit2023.com either in person (it's in June) or for streaming access. Also check out our recent interview with Randall Carlson, who will be speaking at the Cosmic Summit.

scienceeartharchaeologymysteriesgeologyasteroidscometsancient civilizationsgeorge howardcosmic summitcompact impact

