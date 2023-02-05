CCP Mission Complete- Gives Biden Greenlight To Shoot Down Spy Balloon | Media Malfeasance

The legacy media officially objectively tosses out objectivity.The Russia Hoax was just the beginning of exposing legacy media's malfeasance.
Katie Hobbs is still dodging questions.
And now that China has completed its spy mission, Biden shoots down the CCP floater.
That & more in this week's MEDIA MALFEASANCE!
