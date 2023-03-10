Create New Account
Trump at the World Economic Forum 50th Anniversary - "Klaus Has Done a Fantastic Job"
Deception By Omission
Trump praising WEF Klaus Scwab at the 50th Anniversary. Copied from YouTube to preserve it just in case scrubbing takes place during the campaign run. Cut the silly repeats after he makes the statement because it was a bit over the top as they kept re-running the same statement again and again, altering the voice etc. Seemed unnecessary.

Voted for Trump in both elections but since Operation Warp Speed and the USMCA and the rampant spending, have been less enamored by him. Seems like that last yr. in office he took a turn in the globalist direction which I still see.

Got this from an article which questioned Trump's proposal for Freedom Cities which the author said was a re-branding of the WEF's smart cities plans which made sense to me. You can read the article here:  http://bit.ly/3ZATd2z

