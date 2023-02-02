Create New Account
GLENN BECK | This 'Wearable Tech' Should SCARE YOU
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
This 'Wearable Tech' Should SCARE YOU | @glennbeckWearable technology is not longer a prediction for our future. It’s HERE, and a recent clip Glenn plays from a presentation done by the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this month proves that world elite already are planning how to use it. This kind of technology and artificial intelligence can monitor your BRAINWAVES, tracking your productivity and effectively diminishing YOUR free will. Glenn explains just how dangerous this new type of technology truly is…

Keywords
aiglenn beckbuzzfeedwearable techblaze tv

