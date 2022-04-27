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Big Tech could actually get away with banning one candidate
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10 views • April 27, 2022
Gee... imagine that? You mean to tell me Big Tech could actually get away with banning one candidate out of all of the candidates in the nation and nothing would ever be done about it?
And he is saying this never happened under Dorsey and Zuckerberg??? Only now?
Wow! Say it ain’t so! 🤡🤡🤡🤡#LauraLoomerForCongress
https://t.me/loomeredofficial/17931
And he is saying this never happened under Dorsey and Zuckerberg??? Only now?
Wow! Say it ain’t so! 🤡🤡🤡🤡#LauraLoomerForCongress
https://t.me/loomeredofficial/17931
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