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DeepState Falling For Traps Trump And Patriots Set!! Biden Is An NWO Puppet!! Freedom News Network
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71 views • January 25, 2021
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Trump Boarded Airforce One on January 20th, Military Will Be In DC Through March, Joey B Pledge to One World Gov in '92, New Administration Means New Political Party, For A Plan To Work Only The People Pulling It Off Can Know When Specific Things Happen
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If watching on Brighteon go over and subscribe to my YT channel;
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If watching on YT go over to Brighteon and subscribe to my channel there:
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Also subscribe to Logan's channel as well:
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Sources for this video:
https://justthenews.com/accountabilit...
https://www.theepochtimes.com/thousan...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/joe-bi...
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/...
Intro Music by: Bensound.com
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.
Trump Boarded Airforce One on January 20th, Military Will Be In DC Through March, Joey B Pledge to One World Gov in '92, New Administration Means New Political Party, For A Plan To Work Only The People Pulling It Off Can Know When Specific Things Happen
If you would like to help get the New Production Site Started Send Your Donation Here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/whati...
If watching on Brighteon go over and subscribe to my YT channel;
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeqC...
If watching on YT go over to Brighteon and subscribe to my channel there:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mi...
Also subscribe to Logan's channel as well:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2Z...
Sources for this video:
https://justthenews.com/accountabilit...
https://www.theepochtimes.com/thousan...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/joe-bi...
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/...
Intro Music by: Bensound.com
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