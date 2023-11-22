BOMBSHELL- Max Blumenthal Exposes Israel’s & Biden’s Lies & Deceit Over Gaza Bloodbath & October 7th

On this episode of Going Underground, we speak to the Editor in Chief of The Grayzone Max Blumenthal who joins us for a special interview. He reveals a trail of ‘lies and deceit’ by the Israeli government and the Biden Administration on what really happened in Hamas’ Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7th, how the evidence points to Israel killing its own civilians while attempting to stop Hamas from taking hostages, atrocity propaganda manufactured by Israel and regurgitated by Biden’s State Department to manufacture consent for Israel’s genocidal destruction of Gaza, Israel’s manipulation of ‘evidence’ which has been shown across TV screens in NATO nations, the racist double standards US, UK and European media have shown in their coverage of Israel’s war on Gaza and much more.

