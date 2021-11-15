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Michael Flynn Calls For One Religion In America. A Sunday Law Is Coming Soon! Get Ready!
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Michael Flynn: The United States Must Have “One Religion.” Former Trump national security adviser calls for one religion in America.

At a three-day conference in San Antonio, Texas, for the "ReAwaken America" tour, former national security adviser and keynote speaker Michael Flynn called for Christianity to become the singular religion of the United States.

"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God," said Flynn, who recently talked about his Christian faith in an effort to refute QAnon claims that he worships Satan.

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