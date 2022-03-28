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How to Awaken the Chakras Open the Anahata Heart Chakra (Ep. 5).
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34 views • March 28, 2022
Majestic 12 Hub, [3/27/2022 3:36 AM]
#Chakras

How to Awaken the Chakras: Open the Anahata Heart Chakra (Ep. 5)

The heart chakra is the most important chakra as it determines what kind of karma we accumulate, ultimately determining what manifests in our experience too ~ this is especially important when it comes to the spiritual abilities of the other chakras, because spiritual powers without enlightenment is destructive. This is the 5th episode in this series on activating the chakras and kundalini.

0:00 - Introduction: The Distortion of Love

14:40 - Relationships & Longing for Inner Union

20:05 - Infinity, Conscience, Intuition & Karma

33:24 - The Inner Labyrinth & The Heart-Compass

40:00 - Our Deep Attachments to Hell

47:08 - The Merits of The Heart: Love Is Action

48:43 - Words of Encouragement!

52:44 - How to Chant Mantras & Expectation

56:52 - The Heart Vowel & Other Mantras

1:01:16 - The Zodiacal Leo Practice

1:03:38 - The Divine Mother Kali (काली)

SOURCE (https://youtu.be/drgctIyCkaU)
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