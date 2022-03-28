© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Awaken the Chakras Open the Anahata Heart Chakra (Ep. 5).
Follow
0
Share
Report
34 views • March 28, 2022
Majestic 12 Hub, [3/27/2022 3:36 AM]
#Chakras
How to Awaken the Chakras: Open the Anahata Heart Chakra (Ep. 5)
The heart chakra is the most important chakra as it determines what kind of karma we accumulate, ultimately determining what manifests in our experience too ~ this is especially important when it comes to the spiritual abilities of the other chakras, because spiritual powers without enlightenment is destructive. This is the 5th episode in this series on activating the chakras and kundalini.
0:00 - Introduction: The Distortion of Love
14:40 - Relationships & Longing for Inner Union
20:05 - Infinity, Conscience, Intuition & Karma
33:24 - The Inner Labyrinth & The Heart-Compass
40:00 - Our Deep Attachments to Hell
47:08 - The Merits of The Heart: Love Is Action
48:43 - Words of Encouragement!
52:44 - How to Chant Mantras & Expectation
56:52 - The Heart Vowel & Other Mantras
1:01:16 - The Zodiacal Leo Practice
1:03:38 - The Divine Mother Kali (काली)
SOURCE (https://youtu.be/drgctIyCkaU)
#Chakras
How to Awaken the Chakras: Open the Anahata Heart Chakra (Ep. 5)
The heart chakra is the most important chakra as it determines what kind of karma we accumulate, ultimately determining what manifests in our experience too ~ this is especially important when it comes to the spiritual abilities of the other chakras, because spiritual powers without enlightenment is destructive. This is the 5th episode in this series on activating the chakras and kundalini.
0:00 - Introduction: The Distortion of Love
14:40 - Relationships & Longing for Inner Union
20:05 - Infinity, Conscience, Intuition & Karma
33:24 - The Inner Labyrinth & The Heart-Compass
40:00 - Our Deep Attachments to Hell
47:08 - The Merits of The Heart: Love Is Action
48:43 - Words of Encouragement!
52:44 - How to Chant Mantras & Expectation
56:52 - The Heart Vowel & Other Mantras
1:01:16 - The Zodiacal Leo Practice
1:03:38 - The Divine Mother Kali (काली)
SOURCE (https://youtu.be/drgctIyCkaU)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.