Armed Home invasions Out of Control ! Home invasions skyrocketing Across Western Countries !

Lisa K !



Keep up the great job Mike. We know that it may be really frustrating at times to stream Mike In the night.



Ignore the Negative forces at play here trying to bring you down. You are doing God's work & you are a true Son of God.

Let me tell you of an event that happened last week on Easter weekend. perioduring weekend. I had already gone to sleep early on Saturday night but my husband was listening to your show still. You had gone overtime talking with Raven when my husband heard banging noise downstairs. He actually turned up the volume to the maximum to the maximum with with your show on his phone in his hand. When he got downstairs he realized that list that someone or some people trying to break into our house from the back patio door. Half the glass from the door was broken and my husband ran ran over and started yelling at them to go away as he grabbed a weapon and some pepper spray. Luckily the person or people left pull left and we called the police to come.. I do not know if we would have prevented them from breaking in if my husband was not listening to your show. We live in a fairly safe neighborhood so this is an unusual event.. All our neighbors were shocked .

So we thank God for his mercy and for his salvation.. We also thank you for the work you do here. You can see a picture of the broken door attached.. Thank you Mike and take care.

-Lisa K



Horrifying moment parents watch their daughter and her friends being held facedown at gunpoint on their Ring camera during home invasion in Houston suburb



TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot and killed in a home invasion early Monday morning, with three children inside the home at the time.



Toledo Police identified the victim as Jessus Lopez, 36. He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he died.



The call came in around 2:30 a.m. for an incident on the 2100 block of N. Michigan Ave.



Miami Police are investigating an armed home invasion at a luxury high-rise condo building in Edgewater early Monday.



The incident happened at the Paraiso Bayviews building on Northeast 32nd Street near Biscayne Boulevard.



Police said a resident of the building was forced into his condo at gunpoint around 6:30 a.m. and robbed of money and jewelry.



“At this point, the suspect took the victim against his will in his own vehicle to a different location at which point in time he released him," Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva said.



Officers spent hours examining the victim's vehicle, a black Lamborghini, in the condo's front driveway.



Police said the victim drove the vehicle back to the building after the robbery and called police.



"Fortunately he was not injured, however no one should have to go through this, especially at their place of residence," Delva said.